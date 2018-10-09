British Judo have named a team of eight athletes, including five Paralympians, for the 2018 International Blind Sports Association (IBSA) World Judo Championships in Odivelas in Portugal.

The competition is one of the first events on the IBSA judo calendar that counts towards qualification for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.

The five Paralympians on the team are two-time medallist Sam Ingram and European champion Chris Skelley in the under-100 kilogram class, Naralie Greenhough in the under-70kg, Daniel Power in the under-81kg and Jack Hodgson in the over-100kg.

Alongside them, three athletes will make their World Championship debuts in Odivelas.

They are Connah Anders in the under-66kg, Evan Molloy in the under-73kg and Elliot Stewart in the under-90kg.

Both Ingram and Skelley in particular will be looking to back up some impressive recent results when the competition begins.

As well as being the current European champion, Skelley also won silver at the Tashkent and Atyrau IBSA Judo World Cups.

Two-time Paralympic medallist Sam Ingram is on the team ©Getty Images

Ingram, meanwhile, won gold in Tashkent last year and silver at Antalya in April.

Stewart is the son of 1988 Olympic judo bronze medallist Dennis Stewart.

He won bronze medals in Tashkent and Antalya, while his brother Max is also a high-level judoka looking to qualify for Tokyo.

British Judo performance director Nigel Donohue said they are "excited" for the Championships.

"The standard of visually impaired judo is improving year on year but our judoka are showing that they are of the level with some fantastic results in this cycle," he said.

"There's still a lot of hard work to be done ahead of Odivelas but we're confident that if everyone performs to their best then the results will come."

The Championships will take place from November 16 to 18.