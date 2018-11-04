Japan's Mima Ito whitewashed China's world number one Zhu Yuling to win the women's title at the International Table Tennis Federation Swedish Open.

Ito, a team bronze medallist at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, put in a fine performance to win the World Tour event at the Eriksdalshallen in Stockholm.

She won 11-3, 11-3, 11-5, 11-8 as she proved too strong for the four-time world champion.

"I was very focused, played one point at a time; suddenly I won the match, it's incredible," said Ito.

"In Halmstad at the World Championships I won against China.

"Today I did it again; that's the best for me that I could do it again."

World number one and top seed Fan Zhendong of China won the men's event ©ITTF

In the men's event, world number one and top seed Fan Zhendong of China won the Swedish Open for the third time by seeing off compatriot Xu Xin.

This was a repeat of last year's final but the result was reversed as Fan won 11-7, 14-12, 13-11, 9-11, 11-9 against the second seed and Olympic team champion.

"I didn't realise I have won three times; for sure I am very excited to have won again," said Fan, a four-time world champion.

"Thanks a lot to everyone who supported me.

"I am very happy to play here once again in Sweden.

"I think I can win more than three times; whatever I will try my best."