China's defending champion Ju Wenjun safely negotiated the first round of the Women's World Chess Championships at Khanty-Mansisyk in Russia today.

The 27-year-old secured a second win over Australia's Kathryn Hardegen to reach the round-of-32 in the knock-out tournament at the Ugra Chess Academy, which involves the world's top 64 female players.

The competition format is similar to the International Chess Federation (FIDE) biannual World Cups in that each round consists of two classical games and, if needed, a rapid/blitz tiebreak on the third day.

There are five such rounds before a final that will be played over four classical games, and is scheduled for November 19 to 23.

The FIDE flag is raised at the Ugra Chess Academy in Western Siberia before the Women's World Championship ©FIDE

With a number of first round matches still to be completed, Ju has already been joined in the round-of-32 by second seed Humpy Koneru of India, who beat Hayat Toubal of Algeria 2-0, and Russian third seed Kateryna Lagno, who beat South Africa's Jesse February 2-0.

Also through are Ukraine's Muzychuk sisters Anna and Mariya, respectively seeded fourth and seventh, who both earned 2-0 wins.

The round-of-32 qualifier so far to have overturned form is China's 48th seeded Zhai Mo, who beat Russia's 17th seed Olga Girya 2-0.