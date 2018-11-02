China’s unseeded qualifier Zhou Zeqi produced the shock of the day at the Badminton World Federation (BWF) Macau Open today as he beat men’s singles top seed Ng Ka Long to reach the semi-finals.

Zhou, who had beaten Israel’s eighth-seeded Misha Zilberman in the previous round, won his match at the Tap Seac Multisport Pavilion Macau in the last eight 15-21, 21-14, 21-19 to earn a meeting with Chinese Taipei’s Lu Chia Hung.

Lu’s progress came thanks to a 21-16, 22-20 win over China’s Zhao Junpeng in this HSBC BWF World Tour Super 300 event.

On the other side of the draw, South Korea’s Lee Hyun, seeded third, earned his semi-final place with a 14-21, 21-15, 22-20 win over Lu Guangzu of China.

He is scheduled to face Thailand’s Sitthikom Thammasin, who earned a 25-23, 21-10 win over Indonesia’s Firman Kholik in his quarter-final.

Canada's top seed Michelle Li is safely through to the semi-fnals at the Badminton World Federaton Macau Open ©Getty Images

Canada’s top-seeded Michelle Li earned her semi-final place in the women’s singles with a 21-15, 21-18 win over Li uerui of China.

She is now set to meet Japan’s Ayumi Mine, who defeated Indonesia’s Lyany Mainaky 21-10, 17-21, 21-10.

In the other semi-final, Hong Kong’s third seed Cheung Ngan Yi, who defeated seventh-seed Sonia Cheah of Malaysia 21-19, 22-20, is due to face Han Yue.

China’s fifth seed won her quarter-final against compatriot Jl Shuting 21-12, 21-16.

The tournament is due to continue tomorrow.