The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has criticised an emergency anti-doping summit held at the White House today as one-sided as the organisation confirmed they were not invited to the meeting in any capacity.

In a statement sent to insidethegames, WADA said their lack of official representation meant "only one side of the story was heard" at the summit.

WADA vice-president Linda Helleland was among those in attendance, where athletes and Government representatives lined up to criticise the global watchdog following the controversial decision to lift the ban on Russia last month.

Helleland was not representing WADA and was not on official business for the organisation at the meeting, however.

WADA claim that only those who disagreed with the reinstatement of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency were invited to the summit, organised by the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy and the United States Anti-Doping Agency.

Attendees included 14 athletes, including whistleblower Yuliya Stepanova and largely comprised of those who have called for change at WADA in the wake of the Russia decision and suggested governance reforms, which competitors claimed did not go far enough.

Allegations made by WADA Athlete Committee chairperson Beckie Scott - who was in attendance today - that she was bullied by Executive Committee members during last month's fractious meeting, where RUSADA was declared compliant, have also sparked athletes into action.

Ministers of Sport and the leaders of National Anti-Doping Organisations from Australia, Canada, Germany, Ireland, New Zealand, Norway and the United Kingdom were among others present at the summit.

"It certainly seems that the only ones invited are those that are now questioning WADA’s governance because they are not in agreement with the democratic decision that WADA’s Executive Committee took concerning RUSADA’s reinstatement," the statement from WADA read.

"If WADA President Sir Craig Reedie, other Executive Committee members, athletes or others that were supportive of the decision had been invited, they would have been able to bring perspective to the debate, to explain why the decision to reinstate RUSADA, under strict conditions, was the right one for clean sport, and to outline the governance review process, which was initiated by WADA in January 2017."

Today's summit, and the subsequent reaction, have drawn further battle lines between WADA and an athlete community which has become frustrated at their lack of input in key decisions made by the anti-doping body.

