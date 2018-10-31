Calgary's bid for the 2026 Winter Olympics and Paralympics has been dramatically kept alive by the City's Council today.

Councillors voted 8-7 in favour of approving a recommendation to terminate the bid which was agreed by the city's Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games Assessment Committee yesterday.

This, however, fell short of the 10 votes required for the motion to pass.

It means the plebiscite on the issue scheduled for November 13 will go ahead as planned and the public will ultimately have their say.

The Assessment Committee's recommendation came after the apparent lack of a funding deal between the City Council and the Federal and Provincial Governments.

They deferred a final decision to today's City Council but Calgary 2026 then announced a last-minute funding agreement between all three parties had been struck.

More follows