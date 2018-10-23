The Olympic Channel was among the "Golden Podiums" prize winners as the 2018 SPORTEL Awards took place here this evening.

The over-the-top internet television service, operated by the International Olympic Committee (IOC), won the innovation prize for its video song "Speechless".

It was created in collaboration with American musical quartet The Gregory Brothers, who specialise in comedy music and pitch correction through their YouTube channel Schmoyoho.

Published in December 2017, it captures some of the best moments of the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro.

©Olympic Channel/YouTube

Also being recognised here was Didier Deschamps for his outstanding career as a coach of and player for the French national football team. Deschamps managed France to their second FIFA World Cup triumph in Russia in July. As a French international, he was capped on 103 occasions and captained his country to victories at the 1998 FIFA World Cup and 2000 UEFA European Championships. It is the first time that the SPORTEL Lifetime Sport Achievement Award has been handed out. Bixente Lizarazu, another member of France’s winning teams at the 1998 FIFA World Cup and 2000 UEFA European Championships, was given the Autobiography Prize for his book Mes prolongations. Lizarazu was selected 97 times for the French national team and was also a UEFA Champions League winner with German giants Bayern Munich in 2001.

France's World Cup-winning player and manager Didier Deschamps, pictured here with French President Emmanuel Macron, received the first-ever SPORTEL Lifetime Sport Achievement Award ©Getty Images