An artificial jump ramp being built for the International Ski Federation (FIS) Snowboard World Cup event in the Italian city of Modena next month is nearing completion.

The jump ramp is the biggest to be ever built in Italy, standing at 46 metres tall and 130m long.

Modena is due to host the FIS Snowboard Big Air World Cup event on November 3, coinciding with the Skipass winter sport and tourism festival in the same city.

It will be the first event of the 2018-2019 competitive season to be held in the northern hemisphere and the only one in Italy.

Attendees of the competition are set to include Big Air Olympic and world champion Anna Gasser of Austria and 2017 Winter X Games Europe Big Air gold medallist Silje Norendal of Norway, with 70 athletes competing in total.

The FIS Snowboard Big Air World Cup season began in September in Cardrona in New Zealand, with the finale of the 2018 Winter Games NZ doubling up as a World Cup event.

Defending champion Chris Corning won the men's event in Cardrona, with Canada's Elena Gaskell winning the women's competition.