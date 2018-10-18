The Agitos Foundation has announced that projects from eight National Paralympic Committees (NPC) and one International Federation are the first-time recipients among the 30 grantees of its Grant Support Programme (GSP) in 2018.

In its sixth edition, the GSP has made available grants of up to €40,000 (£35,000/$46,000) for summer sports and winters sports projects which it hopes will have an impact on the growth and development of the Paralympic Movement around the globe.

Bhutan, Cameroon, Canada, Grenada, Latvia, Luxembourg, Sweden and Togo are the NPCs receiving grants for the first time, while World Para Snowboard is the new International Federation awarded by the GSP.

Almost half of all International Paralympic Committee (IPC) members have benefited from the GSP since the programme was launched in 2013.

The initiatives supported by the development arm of the IPC include areas such as athlete development, sport technical education, awareness campaigns and equipment purchase.

"The Grant Support Programme is crucial to the development of the Paralympic Movement," IPC President Andrew Parsons said.

"With close to 180 projects funded in six years, the programme has provided support to almost one in every two IPC members and impacted thousands of people around the world through Para-sports."