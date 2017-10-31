A total of 31 Para sport development projects have been granted funding through the Agitos Foundation’s Grant Support Programme for 2017, it has been announced.

Members of the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) were able to apply for grants worth up to €40,000 (£35,000/$45,000) as part of the scheme.

The money could be used for awareness campaigns, education, training of coaches, classifiers and technical officials, research projects and equipment in both summer and winter sports.

The IPC revealed that 62 applications were submitted since the launch on June 1 to the closing date on July 14.

"The Grant Support Programme is one of the most important tools for the development and strengthening of the Paralympic Movement globally," said IPC President Andrew Parsons.

"More than one in three IPC members have benefitted from the programme since its launch in 2013.

"The quantity and quality of the applications have had a significant increase this year, and Africa is a good example with almost three times more Para sport projects awarded compared to 2016.

"As I have said since the day I was elected the IPC President, this is an organisation for all, and the Grant Support Programme shows what we can achieve when we work more closely with our membership."

IPC President Andrew Parsons claimed the Agitos Foundation Grant Support Programme plays an important role in strengthening the Paralympic Movement ©Getty Images

Overall, €600,000 (£572,000/$698,000) will be distributed as part of the programme run by the Agitos Foundation, the IPC’s development arm.

The majority have come from National Paralympic Committees (NPCs).

The NPC’s of Costa Rica, Cyprus, Mozambique, Nigeria, South Korea and Suriname are set to benefit from the funding for the first time.

Projects in Benin, Brazil, Cape Verde, Chile, Ecuador, El Salvador, Ethiopia and Britain’s NPCs are also having projects supported.

Greece, Kazakhstan, Malawi, Morocco, Peru and the United States have also secured funding for a variety of initiatives.

The programmes run by the Greece and Cyprus NPCs will provide training opportunities for refugees with an impairment, following on the success of the former’s project in 2016.

A scheme to help refugees in Greece is among the 31 projects to have received funding from the Agitos Foundation Grant Support Programme ©YouTube

The Asian Paralympic Committees with be helped to deliver support for athletes to help them become be ambassadors through the Proud Paralympian programme, while the Oceanian body will be aided in their efforts to develop coach capability and accreditation through mentoring.

An International Federation for Intellectual Disability Sport project to empower female athletes and administrators to become champions of the Paralympic Movement will be supported.

The Badminton World Federation will be helped in their aim to develop Para-badminton in Africa, while the International Canoe Federation are seeking to develop athletes and technical officials in Para canoe in Asia.

The IPC led organisations for Para Alpine skiing, powerlifting, swimming, volleyball, rowing and shooting have also received support.

Since its launch in 2013, the Grant Support Programme has reportedly invested over €3 million (£2.5 million/$3.5 million) in programmes.

A total of 156 initiatives have taken place, with the IPC stating they had made a significant impact on the growth of the Paralympic Movement.