An Agitos Foundation training camp has been held in Mexico City as part of its National Paralympic Committee (NPC) Development Programme.

It attracted 30 participants who received support from the Agitos Foundation, the development arm of the International Paralympic Committee (IPC), to compete in Mexico City.

Para-swimming had representatives from Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Kenya, Panama, Peru and Serbia, while Para-powerlifting was represented by Armenia, Aruba, Azerbaijan, Benin, Guatemala, Lithuania, Republic of Congo and Tajikistan.

Seven Mexican athletes and coaches also joined the training camp.

In the morning sessions, athletes from both sports attended workshops led by Proud Paralympian leaders Arly Velásquez and Daniela Luchina, who talked to participants about the history of the Paralympic Movement, the Paralympic values, ethics and communications.

Day two saw athletes have the chance to learn about social media best practices with Russian-born Mexico-based YouTuber Ale Ivanova, one of the top influencers of the country with more than 1.5 million followers across all platforms.

Coaches, meanwhile, had sport-specific sessions led by the likes of Gary Francis, New Zealand’s Para-swimming national development coach.

Kamaruzaman Kadir, World Para Powerlifting’s head of development, and Jenny Ortiz Cárdenas, Colombia’s Para-powerlifting educator, were also in attendance to offer their expertise.

In the afternoons, athletes, coaches and educators gathered at the facilities of the Mexican Paralympic Centre where they could work on their technique.

"It was really refreshing to see in here so much good knowledge coming from the coaches," Francis said.

The Agitos Foundation training camp took place prior to the 2017 World Para Swimming and World Para Powerlifting Championships ©Getty Images

He added: "Everybody had something to offer and the idea that we share knowledge came though really well on the course.

"It was also good to understand the difficulties that some of the coaches and countries have in terms of facilities, equipment and training environments and understand some of the things they have to overcome.

"I feel quite invigorated and positive about what I saw when they left the room for the last time today."

Lourdes Alejandra Aybar Diaz, a Para-swimmer from the Dominican Republic, said: "I enjoyed it a lot as there were many things I didn’t know about the Paralympic Movement’s history."

"And in the training sessions Gary made some observations about my stroke and showed how to improve it.

"I think all observations were pertinent and will be helpful when I’m back to my country."

Some of the camp's participants won medals at the 2017 World Para Swimming Championships.

Mexicans Matilde Estefania Alcazar Figueroa and Nancy Nayely Lomeli Santos claimed top honours in the women’s 100 metres freestyle S11 and women's 50m butterfly S6 events respectively.

Alcazar Figueroa also came away with silver in the women’s 100m breaststroke SB11 and bronze in the women's 100m backstroke S11, while Ecuador’s Belen Garcia won bronze in the women's 100m breaststroke SB9.

Supported by the IPC’s worldwide partnership with Toyota, the NPC Development Programme is due to run until 2024 and is set to reach more than 140 countries.

It aims to strengthen the capacity of NPC’s and create a sustainable impact on the growth of the Paralympic Movement.

The three-day camp took place prior to the 2017 World Para Swimming and World Para Powerlifting Championships.