Three-time Olympic medallist Lindsey Vonn has announced she will retire at the end of the 2018-2019 International Ski Federation (FIS) Alpine Skiing World Cup season.

The 33-year-old previously said she would not call time on her career until she broke Swede Ingemar Stenmark's all-time record of 86 World Cup wins.

She currently has 82 victories to her name but insists she will retire regardless of whether she breaks the record.

"If I get it, that would be a dream come true," Vonn, who won downhill gold at the Vancouver 2010 Olympics, told NBC Sports.

"If I don't, I think I've had an incredibly successful career no matter what.

"I'm still the all-time winningest female skier."

Lindsey Vonn has 82 World Cup victories to her name ©Getty Images

Vonn, who will celebrate her 34th birthday next Thursday (October 18), has been plagued by numerous injuries in the past.

She was unable to compete at the Sochi 2014 Olympics having re-injured her right knee in December 2013, while skiing in France

"Physically, I've gotten to the point where it doesn't make sense," Vonn said.

"I really would like to be active when I'm older, so I have to look to the future and not just be so focused on what's in front of me."

Vonn also won super-G bronze at Vancouver 2010 and was the third-place finisher in the downhill event at Pyeongchang 2018.

She has amassed four overall World Cup titles, winning three in a row from 2008 to 2010 before claiming her most recent in 2012.