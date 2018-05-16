Four World Championship hosts are due to be announced tomorrow as the International Ski Federation (FIS) Congress continues in the Greek resort of Costa Navarino.

Six candidates for the four events have been sharing their plans and hospitality with delegates attending the Congress over the last three days.

Courcheval and Meribel in France and Saalbach in Austria are locking horns for the 2023 Alpine Ski World Championships while Planica in Slovenia and Trondheim in Norway are battling for the 2023 Nordic World Ski Championships.

Vikersund in Norway and Bakurani in Georgia are also vying for the respective 2022 and 2023 World Championships in ski flying and freestyle ski and snowboard.

The FIS Council will make decisions tomorrow before results are announced at a cocktail reception at 7pm the same day.

Other meetings so far have discussed issues such as gender equality.

The ladies' Alpine skiing subcommittee proposed that two athletes can represent the Athletes’ Commission in the FIS Council, one female and one male, while also supporting "various recommendations to improve gender balance within the FIS Council, the Congress and the various committees".

However, they "indefinitely tabled" a proposal by American star Lindsey Vonn to race alongside men in the downhill World Cup leg in Lake Louise, as there was "no renewed proposal".

Jesse Hunt, Alpine Director of the US Alpine Ski Team, was quoted by Tiroler Tageszeitung Online afterwards as saying that Vonn is prioritising breaking the record 86 World Cup victories recorded by Sweden's Ingemar Stenmark - she is currently on 82 - for the time being.

No decision has yet been made on the use of drones during races following lengthy discussion at a rules subcommittee meeting.

"Safety and fairness must be taken into consideration, as well as the legal aspects in each country," it was said afterwards.

No decision will be made on this issue during the Congress.

The Greek resort of Costa Navarino is the location for the FIS Congress ©FIS

Austria's 2015 world super-G champion Hannes Reichelt was also present to argue for rule changes on behalf of athletes on items including the start order and the speed and technical balance in the World Cup season.

"The World Cup subcommittee spent quite a lot of time sharing thoughts on various topics raised by the national associations and the Athletes’ Commission," added FIS.

"The proposal to change the enrollment for the City Events has been approved by the subcommittee.

"If the FIS Council agrees as well, there will be no more national quotas, but the next racer in the WCSL slalom would move up in case an enrolled athlete can't participate in the race.

"To go in the sense of a reduction of the start field, a small step but a strong sign has been given by the subcommittee, by accepting to reduce the maximum number of athletes participating in an event on the men's side by one athlete.

"Hannes Reichelt was present to represent his fellow ski racers and mentioned different aspects that the athletes would like to see improved on the World Cup Tour.

"Even though none of the proposals could be approved as such, the active participation and the interaction with the main actors of the World Cup were very appreciated by both sides."

The FIS General Assembly is scheduled for Friday (May 18), at which incumbent Gian-Franco Kasper is the only candidate standing for the FIS Presidency.