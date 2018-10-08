China continue to dominate the top of the medal table at the Asian Para Games as they took their total to 39 golds after only two days of competition in Jakarta.

But Indonesia won their first gold medal in the Aquatic Arena at the Gelora Bung Karno Sports complex in Senayan as Syuci Indriani claimed the gold medal in the women’s 100 metres breaststroke in the SB14 category.

Syuci clocked 1min 23.95sec to beat Japanese pair Mai Deguchi and Serizawa Mikika, who the silver and bronze medals respectively.

Japan saw continued success in the pool as Tomotaro Nakamura broke the Asian Para Games record in the SB6 100m breaststroke event.

Defending the title he won in Incheon four years ago,Nakamura won in a Championship record 1:27.01.

China also made waves in the pool as Song Lingling took gold in the women’s 100m breastroke SB6 final, setting an Asian record of 1:46.07.

Song;s compatriot Ke Liting took the bronze medal in 1:53.61, with Japan’s Koike Sakura separating the two Chinese athletes in 1:47.84.

"This victory is a good result for my country," Song said.

Chinese success continued in the road cycling as Chinese athletes claimed gold and bronze medals in the time trial C-2 event.

Liang Guihua took the medal gold clocking a time of 15:57.390 around the Sentul International Circuit, Bogor in West Java to beat Japan's Shota Kawamoto and team-mate Li Zhangyu.

Hosts Indonesia won the Asian Para Games gold medal in the F20 women's shot put as Suparniyati threw the furthest in front of her home fans at the at the Gelora Bung Karno Stadium ©Asian Para Games

In athletics, home favourite Oktavia Rica jumped a personal best of 5.25 metres to take the T20 long jump gold at the Gelora Bung Karno Stadium, finishing ahead of Malaysia’s Siti Noor Radiah and Japan’s Sakai Sonomi.

indonesia had further success as Suparniyati took the gold medal in the F20 shot put medal a throw of 10.75m.

"It was such a poor performance as I did not break my own record of 11.03 meters, which I set at the 2017 ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) Para Games in Malaysia," Suparniyati said.

"This is my first time participating at the Asian Para Games.

"Of course I am very happy even though I didn’t reach my goal of breaking the record that I set in Malaysia."

The third gold of the day for the hosts in athletics came in the men's T37 200m where Purnomo Sapto Yogo won in 23.76 ahead of Iran's Olfatania Ali and Ghasemi Davoudali.

In judo, two of Uzbekistan’s Rio 2016 champions showed their class by winning the under-60 and under-66 kilograms events.

Sherzod namozov defended his under-60kg title and Utkirjon Nigmatov added the Asian Para Games gold medal to his collection in the under-66kg category.