Both singles top seeds are from Chinese Taipei and Tien Chen Chou and Tzu Ying Tai lived up to their reputations to secure semi-final spots in the individual competitions of the Badminton World Federation (BWF) Chinese Taipei Open.

Top seed and home favourite Chou is through to the men’s singles semi-finals at the Taipei Arena after beating Hong Kong’s Cheuk Yiu Lee in straight games at this HSBC BWF World Tour Super 300.

Chou won the first game narrowly, 21-19 but dominated in the second game 21-7.

The 37-minute match sends Chou through to the semi-finals where he is due to face Malaysia’s Zii Jia Lee.

Lee defeated India’s Ajay Jayaram in similar style winning 21-16, 21-9.

Denmark's fifth seed Jan Ø. Jørgensen will take on Japan’s Riichi Takeshita in the second semi-finals as they both were victorious in today’s quarter-finals.

Jørgensen beat Chinese Taipei’s Chi Ting Chen, 21-18, 21-12 in the quarter-finals as Takeshita defeated Malaysia’s Wei Feng Chong.

Chong was the eighth seed in the competition but Takeshita overcame him 21-15, 21-11 in 39 minutes.

The men’s semi-finals are due to take place tomorrow.

n the women’s singles, the top seed also hails from Chinese Taipei.

Tai booked her place in the women’s semi-finals after beating compatriot Shuo Yun Sung in straight games.

Top seed Tien Chen Chou is looking for his fourth title in 2018 at the Chinese Taipei Open ©Getty Images

Tai dominated the first game 21-6, and took the second 21-14 to set up a semi-final match against Malaysia’s Soniia Cheah.

The Malay seventh seed earned her place in the last four after beating Chinese Taipei’s Yu Po Pai, the fourth seed.

Cheah will look to overcome another higher seed in the next round too.

Denmark are also represented in the women’s semi-finals as Line Hejmark Kjaersfeldt defeated Indonesia’s Fitriani Fitriani 21-13, 22-20.

The third seed is now scheduled to face Hong Kong’s fifth seed Pui Yin Yip in the semi-finals.

Yip defeated another home favourite, Ting Yu Liang in the quarter-finals 21-14, 21-7 to qualify for the semi-finals.

Three Chinese Taipei teams will contest the men’s doubles semi-finals alongside a pair from Thailand.

But in the women’s doubles it’s an all Japan semi-final round as four Japanese pairs will battle it out for a place in the final.

Finally, Chinese Taipei will look to have a home team in the mixed doubles finals as they take on Malaysia in the first semi-final.

The second semi-final pits two Indonesian teams against each other for a chance to contest the final.

