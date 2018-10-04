Both singles top seeds from the host nation booked their places in the quarter finals of the Badminton World Federation Chinese Taipei Open today.

Chou Tien-chen advanced in the men's tournament as Tai Tzu-ying was victorious in the women's event at the Taipei Arena.

It was easy work for Chou who is looking to add to the Korean Open title he won last week.

He brushed aside Israel's Misha Zilberman, 21-9, 21-8, as he aims to win this event for the third year in a row.

Five of the top eight seeds exited at the first round stage to leave fifth seed Jan Ø. Jørgensen of Denmark as Chou's nearest rival on paper.

The former European champion booked his place in the last eight as he saw off Firman Abdul Kholik of Indonesia 21-16, 21-13.

Eighth-ranked Chong Wei Feng of Malaysia is the only other seed left in after he knocked out Chinese Taipei's Lin Yu-hsien following an epic encounter.

Tai Tzu-ying is favourite to win the women's competition on home soil ©Getty Images

Chong came from behind to prevail 10-21, 26-24, 23-21.

World number one Tai suffered a scare yesterday, needing to come from behind to beat Vietnam's Vũ Thị Trang, but was much more comfortable today.

The Asian Games gold medallist accounted for compatriot Chiang Ying-li 21-11, 21-8.

With second seed Michelle Li of Canada knocked out yesterday, Tai's biggest challenge could come from third seed Line Kjærsfeldt.

The Danish player reached the last eight by beating home player Lin Ying-chun 21-10, 21-6.

The Super 300 World Tour competition continues tomorrow.