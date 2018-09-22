Home favourite Davide Machado won the men’s long-distance event on day two of the third and final round of the Mountain Bike Orienteering (MTBO) World Cup in Odemira in Portugal.

Machado prevailed with a time of 1 hour 59min 14 sec, beating closest rival Pekka Niemi of Finland by a margin of 1:52.

Austria’s Andrea Waldmaan finished nearly four minutes behind the Portuguese winner in third.

In the equivalent women’s event, Denmark’s Camilla Soegaard topped the podium in 1:47:22.

Denmark's Camilla Soegaard came out on top in the women's long-distance event ©MTBO 2018

Czech Republic’s Martina Tichovska was the silver medallist in 1:50:04.

Compatriot Veronika Kubinova claimed the bronze in 1:51:19.

Competition is due to conclude tomorrow with the sprint events.

The World Cup series, which this year also comprised the European Championships and World Championships, establishes the best riders over all mountain bike orienteering formats throughout the course of a season.