The Olympic Channel has reached an agreement with eight sporting governing bodies and multi-sport organisations to collaborate on content.

The Federation of International Lacrosse, the International Federation of Basque Pelota, the International Korfball Federation, the International Sumo Federation and the International Wushu Federation are among the non-Olympic sports to have signed up.

They have joined in addition to the International Committee of Mediterranean Games, the International University Sports Federation and Special Olympics.

The newly signed-up bodies join multiple federations and sport organisations worldwide who have previously announced similar agreements.

It brings the number of Olympic Channel federation partners to 75.

General manager of the Olympic Channel Mark Parkman said the Channel provides a platform for the promotion of "all sports and athletes within the Olympic Movement".

The Federation of International Lacrosse is one of the eight new federations to sign a deal with the Olympic Channel ©Getty Images

"We look forward to working together to help expand the reach of these sports and events through the creation and distribution of content targeting a worldwide audience," he said.

On top of collaborating on live events, the Channel works with its federation partners to provide highlights, magazine shows and news coverage.

It was launched by the International Olympic Committee in August 2016 as a new way to engage with younger generations and fans across the globe.

As such, the Olympic Channel now broadcasts 365 days a year in 11 different languages.