Marco Pewal has been announced as the new coach of Austria's under-20 men's ice hockey team.

The 40-year-old former player has already worked as an assistant coach for the under-20 and under-18 national teams, while he coached the under-19 outfit last season.

He played professionally between 1998 and 2015 and represented the senior Austrian side in 49 matches, including at five International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) World Championships.

Two of these came at the top level with three in Division One.

He won five Austrian Championships - four with Red Bull Salzburg and one with Villach, his hometown club.

Marco Pewal has enjoyed a distinguished playing career ©Getty Images

His first assignment with the under-20 side will be in November at the Four Nations Tournament in Vojens.

The Austrians will play hosts Denmark, Belarus and Latvia.

This will be in build-up to his most important early task, the 2019 IIHF Ice Hockey Under-20 World Championship Division I in Germany.

Pewal will also be assisted by three other national team players, Philipp Lukas, Philipp Pinter and Jurgen Penker.