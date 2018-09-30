Organisers of the 2019 International Ice Hockey Federation Men's World Junior Championships have released ticket packages which cover all of the tournament's medal games.

Fans buying the medal packs can guarantee access to both semi-finals and the gold and bronze medal games at the event in Canada.

Thousands have reportedly already snapped up tickets for the event, which will be held over the Christmas and New Year period in Victoria and Vancouver, the 2010 Winter Olympic and Paralympic host city.

All of the medal games will be at Vancouver's Rogers Arena, with both semi-finals on January 4.

The gold and bronze medal matches will take place the following day.

Medal pack deals start at CAD$399 (£240/$310/€270).

The tournament brings together the best young players in the world ©IIHF

"The fan response to our full- and half-package ticket options has been tremendous, so we wanted to make sure we set a special package aside for fans who want to round out their holiday celebrations with a great final weekend of the best in international junior hockey talent," said tournament director Riley Wiwchar.

"Being on the west coast, our game times and pricing make this a very family-friendly event, and we look forward to packing the house for our semi-finals and the medal games."

Hosts Canada will start the tournament, which opens on December 26, as defending champions.

They will play with Czech Republic, Denmark, Russia and Switzerland in Group A.

Group B features United States, Finland, Sweden, Kazakhstan and Slovakia.

The top four sides in each group will reach the quarter finals.

