Two Ukrainian and Chinese duos completed successful stints in the men's qualification round of the Beach Volleyball World Tour Qinzhou three-star event today.

Vladyslav Iemelianchyk and Denys Denysenko posted a 21-19, 21-17 win over Norway's Lars Tveit Retterholt and Svein Oddmund Solhaug to move to the main draw in this International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) tournament.

Their compatriots Sergiy Popov and Iaroslav Gordieiev also progressed after outplaying France's Youssef Krou and Edouard Rowlandson in a 21-19, 21-18 win.

Home pairing Yan Tingyang and Li Jie reached the main draw via a defeat of Turkey's Hasan Hseyin Mermer and Yusuf Ozdemir.

Their fellow Chinese players Nu Eraili and Yang Cong, however, had to work hard for their advancement.

They delighted home fans with a tight finish against Australia's Tim Dickson and Marcus Ferguson in a 12-21, 21-19, 15-10 win.

Action continues tomorrow.