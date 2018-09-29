Brazil and Poland have reached the final of the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) Men's Volleyball World Championships after beating Serbia and the United States respectively at the semi-finals here in Turin.

It means Brazil, the Olympic champions, will meet the defending world champions Poland in tomorrow's showpiece game.

Brazil beat Serbia 3-0 in the first semi-final of the day.

The match was closer than the scoreline reflects, with the Brazilians just triumphing in each set 25-22, 25-21, 25-22.

It was also a tight contest between the US and defending champions Poland, with the match going to five sets.

However, it was Poland who were eventually victorious, winning 25-22, 20-25, 23-25, 25-20, 15-11.

Brazil beat Serbia to progress to the final of the FIVB Men's Volleyball World Championships in Turin ©FIVB

The final will be played tomorrow evening, with either Brazil or Poland crowned world champions.

This will be preceded by Serbia against the US, determining third and fourth place.

The matches were played in front of a sell-out crowd at the Pala Alpitour, the atmosphere enhanced by the FIVB's focus on atmospheric lighting and crowd engagement.