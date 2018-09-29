Cameroon and Kenya became the first African nations to win at an International Volleyball Federation Women's World Volleyball Championships after they both did so as the 2018 edition opened today in Japan.

Cameroon came from behind to beat Mexico 3-1, while Kenya beat Kazakhstan 3-0.

African nations have been winless for 40 years at the tournament, since Tunisia featured in the 1978 competition.

The Cameroonians won 17-25, 25-23, 25-16, 25-21 in Pool A at the Yokohama Arena.

Elsewhere in the group, The Netherlands beat Germany 22-25, 25-21, 25-22, 32-30.

Hosts Japan beat Argentina 3-0, 25-15, 25-13, 25-12.

Kenya celebrate winning their opening match of the FIVB Women's World Volleyball Championships in Japan ©FIVB

Kenya beat the Kazakhs in Pool D, 25-23, 25-22, 25-21 at the Hamamatsu Arena.

The group also saw straight sets wins for Serbia, 25-17, 25-20, 25-22 over Dominican Republic, and Brazil, 27-25, 25-12, 25-7 victors against Puerto Rico.

In Pool B at the Hokkaido Prefectural Sports Center in Sapporo, Italy beat Bulgaria 25-15, 25-19, 25-22.

Turkey won 25-18, 25-13, 25-15 against Canada and China saw off Cuba 25-12, 25-23, 25-14.

Pool C at the Kobe Green Arena saw wins for Russia, the United States and Thailand.

The Russians beat Trinidad and Tobago 25-21, 25-11, 25-12 with the US beating Azerbaijan 29-27, 25-21, 25-21.

Thailand won a five-set epic with South Korea, 18-25, 25-22, 25-19, 13-25, 15-11.

The action continues tomorrow.