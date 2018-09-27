Cricket Australia have named all-rounder Mitchell Marsh and fast bowler Josh Hazlewood as their new Test vice captains.

Today's announcement was made after a lengthy selection process, which reportedly featured a player vote.

Hazlewood and Marsh had to give presentations to an interview panel including head coach Justin Langer, the selection panel, and former captains.

The process was adopted by Langer from the Australian Football League (AFL) and is unprecedented in Australian cricket.

It comes after former captain Steve Smith and former vice captain David Warner were banned for a year for their role in an orchestrated plot to tamper with the ball during the third day of the third Test against South Africa in Cape Town.

Previous head coach Darren Lehmann also announced he would step down after the incident in March.

"I'd like to congratulate Josh and Mitch on their appointment to the positions of joint vice-captains of the Australian Test team," said the chairman of Cricket Australia selectors, Trevor Hohns.

"Justin Langer and [captain] Tim Paine have a clear vision for the Test team and Josh and Mitch are invested and ready to support the coach and captain on this journey.

"And this was a fundamental part of the process.

With Josh Hazlewood injured, Mitchell Marsh will be the sole vice-captain for the October Test series against Pakistan ©Getty Images

"It was not a process designed to find the next Australian Test captain, but to find two vice-captains who will support and help drive the team's goals and objectives."

Marsh will be the sole deputy for Paine in the upcoming two-Test series against Pakistan, with Hazlewood currently side-lined with an injury.

Also on the interview panel were former Test captains Greg Chappell and Mark Taylor, CA board chairman David Peever, psychologist Michael Lloyd and high-performance boss Pat Howard.

Marsh has previously captained Australia A, Australia under-19s and Western Australia.

The Test series against Pakistan starts on October 7.