An investigation has been launched by the International Cricket Council (ICC) into allegations pitches for Test matches in Sri Lanka were doctored by a groundsman corrupted by match-fixers.

The accusations will be broadcast in an Al Jazeera documentary entitled Cricket's Match-Fixers, due to be aired today.

The programme claims a groundsman agreed to doctor pitches for matches involving some of the world's top teams.

It allegedly uncovers spot-fixers bribing the groundsman to alter the condition of the pitch for Sri Lanka's home Test with Australia in Galle in 2016, according to The Australian newspaper.

Sri Lanka won the match by 229 runs after bowling the tourists out for 106 and 183 inside three days.

Australia, who lost all 20 wickets in just 501 deliveries, had raised concerns over the pitch in the lead-up to the match.

The Australian has also reported that Sri Lanka's test against India in July 2017 at the Galle International Stadium is under similar suspicion, along with England's visit to the same venue the following November.

The ICC promised the investigation would be thorough and extensive amid the continued threat of match-fixing in the sport.

Australia's defeat to Sri Lanka in Galle in 2016 is the subject of corruption claims ©Getty Images

"The ICC is aware of an investigation into corruption in cricket by a news organisation and as you would expect we will take the contents of the programme and any allegations it may make very seriously,” the ICC said in a statement.

"We have already launched an investigation working with anti-corruption colleagues from member countries based on the limited information we have received.

"We have made repeated requests that all evidence and supporting materials relating to corruption in cricket is released immediately to enable us to undertake a full and comprehensive investigation."

In response, the Sri Lanka Cricket said they were already in contact with the ICC and the governing body's anti-corruption unit.

Sri Lanka Cricket vowed to fully co-operate and warned action would be taken against anyone involved.

Cricket Australia chief executive James Sutherland claimed they were unaware of "any credible evidence" linking Australian players to corruption.

"We urge Al Jazeera to provide all unedited materials and any other evidence to the ICC investigation team, so, if appropriate, a full and thorough investigation can be conducted," Sutherland added.