The Uzbekistan National Olympic Committee (UNOC) has signed a four-year deal with Chinese firm Qierte, meaning Uzbekistani athletes will now wear Qierte’s sportswear brand Pres-Jog at all major Games until 2022.

According to the agreement, which was signed by UNOC President Umid Akhmatjanov in Tashkent, the country’s athletes will compete in Pres-Jog sportswear and using Pres-Jog equipment, as soon as at next month’s Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires in Argentia.

They will also wear the kit at the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympic Games, the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing and the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou in China.

“We have now confirmed and signed an official agreement with our partners from China who have provided us with 450 sets of equipment for our athletes,” Akhmatjanov said.

“As you know at the Asian Games, [in Jakarta and Palembang] Uzbekistan’s athletes competed in the Pres-Jog brand outfit.

Uzbekistan picked up a total of 70 medals at the recent Asian Games in Jakarta and Palembang, whilst wearing Pres-Jog sportswear ©Getty Images

“These Asian Games have become the best for us, and we have eclipsed the performance at past Asian Games by the number and quality of medals.”

Akhmatjanov said the partnership began just before the 2018 Asian Games but has now been extended until 2022.

As part of the deal the Uzbekistan Olympic football team, the Under-23 squad, will also wear the Chinese sportswear for the next four years.

Uzbekistan featured in 30 sports at the 18th Asian Games and returned home with 70 medals - 21 gold, 24 silver and 25 bronze – finishing fifth in the medal standings behind Asian powerhouses China, Japan and South Korea and hosts Indonesia.