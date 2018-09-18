International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach has praised Iran's promotion of female participation in sport and promised that they will not support United States' sanctions that could harm the country's preparations for future events, it has been reported.

Bach reportedly made his remarks during a meeting in Lausanne with National Olympic Committee of the Islamic Republic of Iran President Reza Salehi Amiri.

"Sports have had positive impact on your society in recent years," Bach reportedly told Amiri according to The Tehran Times.

"Our goal is to promote knowledge and enthusiasm among the younger generation in your society.

"With the support of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Iranian women are allowed to take part in the international competitions.

"Your women played a key role in Iran’s accomplishment at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia."

Elaheh Ahmadi became the first female to carry Iran's flag at the Opening Ceremony of the 2018 Asian Games ©Getty Images

Iran won a total of 62 medals at Jakarata Palembang 2018.

Female athletes won 17 of these medals, including the gold medal in the kabaddi.

Shooter Elaheh Ahmadi also became the first woman to carry Iran's flag at the Opening Ceremony.

Amiri also sought the support of Bach and the IOC after he claimed US sanctions are harming the development of sport in Iran.

American sportswear giant Nike were criticised earlier this year after they pulled out of a deal at the last minute to supply equipment for Iran's football team at the World Cup in Russia because of the US embargo.

American sportswear company Nike pulled out of a deal to supply Iran equipment at this year's FIFA World Cup in Russia because of sanctions imposed on the country by the United States Government ©Getty Images

Samsung also initially refused to give Iranian competitors free mobile telephones at this year's Winter Olympic Games because they claimed they would be breaking sanctions.

They later changed their mind after South Korea's Ambassador in Tehran, Kim Seung-ho, was summoned to the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

He was warned trade relations between the two countries would be "greatly affected" if Iran's team were not treated the same as the others competing at Pyeongchang 2018.

Bach reportedly told Amiri "the philosophy of sport is the promotion of world peace".

He added, according to The Tehran Times, "We will not support those who want to harm Iran and will stay loyal to the goal of Olympic Movement in order to support National [Olympic] Committees."