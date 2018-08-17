Qatar's flag at the Opening Ceremony of the 2018 Asian Games will be carried by squash player Abdulla al-Tamimi ©QOC

Squash player Abdulla al-Tamimi has been chosen to carry Qatar's flag at the Opening Ceremony of the Asian Games here tomorrow. 

The 23-year-old recently won the Malaysian Open, his fifth title on the Professional Squash Association World Tour, helping him reach a career-best 28th in the world rankings, and will lead out his country's team at Jakarta's 75,000-capacity Gelora Bung Karno Main Stadium.

"Abdulla al-Tamimi will bear the Qatar national flag during the opening ceremony on Saturday," Qatar's Chef de Mission Ishaq al-Hashimi told the Gulf Times.

"He was a natural choice considering his recent achievements."

At the 2014 Asian Games in Incheon, al-Tamimi was beaten in the quarter-finals by Malaysia’s Max Lee, who went on to win a bronze medal.

Al-Tamimi is part of a 222-athlete delegation due to represent Qatar at these Games, which Jakarta is co-hosting with Palembang and are scheduled to last until September 2.

Abdulla al-Tamimi, who will carry Qatar's flag at the Opening Ceremony of the Asian Games in Jakarta, is now ranked 28th in the world after winning the Malaysian Open ©PSA
Qatar made their debut in the Asian Games at New Delhi in 1982 when they won a bronze medal.

Since then, they have won a total of 107 medals - 37 gold, 27 silver and 43 bronze.

At Incheon four years ago, Qatar finished 10th overall on the medals table.

They won a total of 14 medals, made up of 10 gold and four bronze.

Gold medallists included Mutaz Essa Barshim in the high jump. 