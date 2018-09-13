Hungary's Katinka Hosszu earned two victories on the opening day of the International Swimming Federation (FINA) World Cup in Doha.

The three-time Olympic champion began the event by winning the women’s 400 metres freestyle competition in a time of 4min 10.02sec in the Hamad Aquatic Centre.

She was followed by The Netherlands' Femke Heemskerk and China's Chanzhen Zhou, who ended two and three seconds adrift respectively.

Hosszu would claim her second win in the Qatari capital by triumphing in the women's 200m butterfly event in 2:09.26.

Her compatriot Zsuzsanna Jakabos was second in 2:10.34, with the Hungarian duo ending well clear of the rest of the field.

There was a Dutch one-two in the women’s 50m backstroke event, with Kira Toussaint winning in 28.49.

Her team-mate Ranomi Kromowidjojo finished in second in 28.49, as Hosszu rounded off the podium in 28.57.

Sweden's Sarah Sjostrom won the women’s 50m freestyle in a time of 23.99.

She was followed by the Dutch duo of Femke Heemskerk and Kromowidjojo, who clocked 24.54 and 24.62 respectively.

Russia's Vladimir Morozov, who leads the men’s standings after the opening World Cup in Kazan, also earned a victory today.

He won the men’s 50m freestyle in 21.80.

United States’ Michael Andrew and Blake Pieroni managed 21.95 and 22.17 to round off the podium.

Andrew claimed top spot in the 100m butterfly by touching the wall in 51.83, with South Africa’s Ryan Coetzee second in 52.20.

The Netherlands’ Mathys Goosen rounded off the top three in 52.99.

There was also a victory for Australia’s Mitch Larkin, as he managed a time of 1:57.45 in the men’s 200m breaststroke.

Spain’s Manuel Martos Bacarizo and Hungary’s David Verraszto, who clocked 2:02.52 and 2:07.08, were second and third.