Lima 2019 Coordination Commission chair Keith Joseph claims he is confident of a successful Pan American Games, but insists several challenges remain with less than one year to go.

Joseph gave his assessment of the state of preparations on the final day of the Panam Sports General Assembly here today.

He recognised the strides that have been taken by organisers, pinpointing the significant progress made at the Athletes Village over the past year, which has seen all seven tower blocks built.

The Panam Sports vice-president reflected that while the pace of preparations had rapidly increased, following a slow start, Lima 2019 were “not out of the woods” as the Games draws closer.

“None of the Pan American Games have been an easy undertaking, as no one has been ready two years before the Games and rarely with one year,” Joseph said.

“We are aware of the challenges associated with hosting the Games.

“We are confident we will deliver a successful edition of the Pan American Games.

“But that comes with a tremendous understanding of the challenges ahead.

“We are not completely out of the woods.

“We expect many of these challenges will be with us through until the end, but we going to meet those challenges head on.

“The organising committee have committed to an ongoing review of expenditures and we are looking at how best we can operate within the budgetary constraints we have had laid upon us by circumstances beyond our control.

“There are still opportunities for us to cut and we are looking to do so, with the best utilisation of existing infrastructure.

“It has not been an easy road from Lima 2019 but at every stage there has been a consistent approach by the infrastructure committee of Panam Sports, the coordination, marketing and medical commissions.

“There has been something of a hand-holding exercise to ensure the Games are a success.”

Progress on the Athletes Village construction received praise from organisers ©ITG

Joseph cited transport as the main concern prior to the Games, which will run from July 26 to August 11.

Several venues remain under construction, including the athletics, swimming and track cycling facilities.

The majority of venues are expected to be completed by March, organisers have claimed.

The Games aquatics venue is expected to be delivered by May 2019.

The short timeframe between the completion of the facilities and the Games has led to only four official test events being scheduled.

A judo test event will take place at Polideportivo 1, one of the sports halls in the main Videna cluster.

An athletics test event at the newly constructed stadium in Videna would take place in May, along with a volleyball competition and either a hockey or rugby event.

A total of 12 field of play tests events will take place in June and July to ensure the international standards are met.

Panam Sports President Neven Ilic has claimed the infrastructure being built for the Games will be worth Peru’s investment when they are completed.

Panam Sports President Neven Ilic claimed Peru would benefit significantly from infrastructure being built for the Games ©Panam Sports

"Peruvians should be proud of the spectacular work they are doing,” he said.

“It is a work of the highest level that we are seeing at the venues, we are here to support and we know that Lima and Peru will have a pretty face after 2019.

"I am impressed with the infrastructure that is being built for Lima 2019.

“What they will have, does not compare with any other city in America.

“We in Chile do not have this, it is a wonder what Peru will have very soon.”

Lima 2019 have confirmed a record 23 disciplines will offer a form of qualification to the Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Athletics, archery, artistic swimming, badminton and the equestrian disciplines dressage, eventing and jumping will offer qualification.

Diving has been the latest discipline confirmed, joining hockey, handball, modern pentathlon, sailing, shooting, skateboarding, surfing, swimming, table tennis, tennis, triathlon, water polo, weightlifting and kata and kumite karate events.

Organisers claim this will ensure even more of the best athletes from the Americas will compete in Lima.

The total surpasses the 18 Olympic qualifiers from Toronto 2015.