Japan claimed the final gold medal of the 2018 Asian Games here after successfully defending their mixed triathlon title today. 

The team of Yuka Sato, Jumpei Furuya, Yuko Takahashi and Yuichi Hosoda triumphed with a time of 1 hour 30min 39sec at the Jakabaring Sport City in Palembang.

South Korea’s quartet of Jang Yun-Jung, Kim Ji Hwan, Park Ye Jin and Heo Min Ho finished second in 1:32:51, while Hong Kong’s Bailee Brown, Law Leong Tim, Choi Yan Yin and Wong Tsz To came third in 1:33:04. 

The event, in which four athletes race in a relay that is made up swimming, cycling and running, will make its Olympic debut at Tokyo 2020.

Yuichi Hosoda sealed Japan's victory ©Getty Images
Victory for Japan completes their domination of triathlon competition at the 2018 Asian Games with Furuya having won the men’s individual event yesterday and Takahashi having come out on top in the women's individual competition on Friday (August 31).

Takahashi has become the second Japanese woman to win two triathlon gold medals at a single Asian Games after Ai Ueda achieved the double at Incheon 2014.

Japan have finished second in the overall medal table with 75 golds, 56 silvers and 74 bronzes.

China topped the standings with 132 golds, 92 silvers and 65 bronze, while South Korea ranked third with 49 golds, 58 silvers and 70 bronzes.