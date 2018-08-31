Confederation of African Football (CAF) President Ahmad has cast doubt on Cameroon's ability to host next year's Africa Cup of Nations amid ongoing speculation that the country may be stripped of the tournament.

Ahmad told KweseESPN that the nation should consider handing back the hosting rights if they do not feel they are ready to stage CAF's flagship competition.

His comments come after reports emerged in Cameroon that Presidential candidate Joshua Osih is targeting a bid for the 2030 FIFA World Cup, along with two other sub-Saharan countries, as part of a joint attempt.

Morocco - considered a possible alternative to Cameroon if the country loses the Africa Cup of Nations - have already confirmed their intention to bid for the 2030 World Cup and are reportedly in talks with North African neighbours Algeria and Tunisia, as well as Spain and Portugal in Europe.

It is still unclear how likely a candidacy from Cameroon would be but being stripped of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations would deal a considerable blow to their chances.

"I am not sure Cameroon is ready to host the Africa Cup of Nations," said Ahmad.

Cameroon remain at risk of losing the hosting rights for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations ©Getty Images

"There are many things which are still wanting and yet there is little time left.

"It would be dangerous to risk African players, especially the professionals plying their trade in Europe and other continents, to play under difficult conditions and facilities.

"If you are not ready, come out open and say you are not ready.

"In 1996, Burkina Faso was supposed to host the Afcon but said they were not ready, and South Africa took up the chance to host.

"If you asked me, Cameroon would be the best country to host it now because of their football history, but there are still some questions about their readiness to host a successful tournament.

"Cameroon are still having big problems with infrastructure like the pitches and even hotels.

"Equatorial Guinea jumped in at the last moment to host it in 2015 and this can also happen."

Fears over the country's readiness have grown in the past 12 months and Cameroon have been warned they need to make improvements in their preparations if the tournament is to remain there.

Ahmad warned last year Cameroon had to "convince" the governing body that they were ready to stage the event, expanded from 16 to 24 teams in July.

The growth of the tournament - set to be held from June to July 2019 after the CAF switched it from January and February - by eight teams increased the concerns surrounding the suitability of Cameroon as hosts.