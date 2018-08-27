Russian biathletes Olga Zaitseva, Olga Vilukhina and Yana Romanova have had their cases at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) postponed, it has been claimed.

Russian news agency TASS said the cases had been suspended after agreement from all parties, with the expectation they will be heard after decisions on other remaining cases surrounding the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics.

The trio appealed to the CAS following sanctions by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Disciplinary Commission, after their alleged involvement in Russia's state-sponsored doping scheme.

It followed evidence from the McLaren Report, as well as subsequent investigations by IOC Commissions.

The full Oswald Commission decision on Zaitseva is also one of the stronger verdicts delivered.

It claims the double Olympic champion was a knowing participant in the state-sponsored doping scheme.

The Commission's full reasoned decision also says samples given by Zaitseva, Romanova and Vilukhina had marks indicative of tampering and were found to contain abnormal levels of salt.

The three athletes were stripped of the Olympic 4x6 kilometres relay title they claimed in front of a home crowd in Sochi.

In February, the CAS overturned 28 cases involving Russian athletes, stating "the evidence collected was found to be insufficient to establish that an anti-doping rule violation (ADRV) was committed by the athletes concerned".

A further 11 cases were found to have enough evidence to uphold the sanctions.

Olga Zaitseva, Olga Vilukhina and Yana Romanova are appealing against their sanctions from the IOC ©Getty Images

Zaitseva, Romanova and Vilukhina were the only athletes whose cases have yet to take place.

Bobsleigh's Maxim Belugin was the one Russian athlete not to have appealed following his disqualification.

The full reasoned decisions for the cases have only been published in the cases of cross-country skier Alexander Legkov and bobsleigh athlete Alexander Zubkov.

Legkov was successful in his appeal, leaving the Russian free to keep his Olympic gold and silver medals from the Games.

Zubkov was stripped of gold medals in the two-man and four-man bobsleigh events, after his violation was confirmed.

Separately, Zaitseva, Romanova and Vilukhina filed a lawsuit against Grigory Rodchenkov, the former head of the Moscow Anti-doping Laboratory who turned whistleblower and provided much of the evidence against Russian athletes.

The lawsuit is backed by Russian oligarch Mikhail Prokhorov, owner of the National Basketball Association team the Brooklyn Nets.

It claims Rodchenkov defamed the three now-retired biathletes.

Rodchenkov filed a motion to dismiss the libel case in April, while he also filed his own lawsuit against Prokhorov.