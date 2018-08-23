Britain and France enjoyed success on the third day of the World Para Athletics European Championships in Berlin.

The French team proved dominant in field events at the Friedrich Ludwig Jahnsportpark, with their athletes earing three titles.

Marcelin Walico successfully defended his men's F57 javelin title by throwing a Championship record 37.05 metres.

He was followed by Slovakia’s silver medallist Julius Hutka, who finished with a best throw of 31.01m.

Further French throwing success was achieved by debutant Rose Vandegou, who took the women’s F41 shot put title with a distance of 7.19m.

Alexandre Dipoko-Ewane continued a strong day for France by taking the men's T47 high jump title.

He achieved a height of 1.89m to triumph in the competition.

Britain's Aled Davies was also among the winners in field events, as the world champion celebrated men's F63 discus gold.

The Paralympic champion managed a distance of 50.55m to win the title, having overcome doubts over his form.

Jason Smyth secured the T13 sprint double ©Getty Images

Fellow Britain Sophie Hahn produced a Championship record on the track, as the world champion raced to victory in the women's T38 200m.

She achieved a time of 26.51 seconds to finish top of the podium.

There was a second sprint success for Ireland's Jason Smyth, who emerged as the winner of the men's T13 100m.

Smyth was able to celebrate double gold, having won the 200m title two days ago, as he clocked 10.66.

Mateusz Michalski of Poland was second in 10.99.