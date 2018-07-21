This year's World Para Athletics European Championships in Berlin is to be livestreamed, the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) has announced.

The action will be livestreamed on both its website and Facebook page.

A total of 27 hours of coverage will be available of the Championships due to take place in Germany's capital between August 20 and 27.

Fans will also be able to follow the competition on YouTube, although coverage will be geoblocked in certain territories.

The evening sessions will also be shown live on World Para Athletics Twitter page.

Around 600 athletes from 39 countries are set to compete in the Championships at the Friedrich-Ludwig-Jahn-Sportpark.

Hosts Germany announced a 41-strong team including Paralympic champions Markus Rehm, Heinrich Popow and Birgit Kober.

Birgit Kober will be among the top German athletes competing at next month's World Para Athletics European Championships in Berlin ©Getty Images

Other international stars confirmed for the Euros are Great Britain’s wheelchair racer Hannah Cockroft, Dutch sprinter Marlou van Rhijn and Italy’s Paralympic champions Asunta Legnante and Martina Caironi.

"Berlin 2018 will bring together some of the most decorated Para athletes and young athletes making their international debut. The public can expect seven days of extraordinary performances," Craig Spence, head of marketing and communications at the IPC, said.

"The European Championships have a long tradition of new names breaking through into the international scene.

"It will be a great opportunity to see first-hand some of the future stars who might reach the top of the podium at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.

"The same venue hosts the traditional Berlin Grand Prix every year, which in 2018 saw a series of new world records set. We can expect even more records to fall during the Euros."

World Para Athletics digital channels will also show daily highlights and behind the scenes action from Berlin.

The live streaming will feature expert commentaries provided by Will Downing and Tulsen Tollett, who have a long experience in Para athletics events such as the World Para Athletics World Championships in London last year.