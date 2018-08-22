Russia's Ilia Popov eased through in his opening bout at the International Boxing Association (AIBA) Women's and Men's Youth World Championships in Budapest.

The current European Boxing Confederation (EUBC) champion proved untroubled in his men's 64 kilogram light welterweight bout at the Duma Arena.

He dominated his contest with Algeria's Abderahim Sekelli in the Hungarian city, winning by a unanimous points verdict.

There was also a victory for Denmark's Sebastian Terteryan in the same division, as he overcame Argentina's Taiel Chaves by a unanimous score.

Russia enjoyed further success in the men's 56kg bantamweight event, with last year's European champion Vsevolod Shumkov progressing through his first match.

Shumkov clinched a comfortable points win over Australia's Aamin Zahir.

Home fans were able to celebrate a victory for the youngest member of the Hungarian team, as Adrian Orban earned a hard fought win.

The 16-year-old faced a tough test against Kyrgyzstan’s Umar Kubanychbek Uulu throughout their men’s 60kg lightweight event.

Orban was awarded a 3-2 split decision verdict at the end of the bout to edge into the next round.

Competition is set to continue tomorrow.