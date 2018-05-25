The 2018 International Boxing Association (AIBA) Men’s and Women’s Youth World Championships will take place in Budapest, it has been announced.

The event, scheduled to take place from August 20 to 31, will see the best 244 male and 174 female youth boxers in the world going toe-to-toe for gold medals in Hungary's capital.

Previous winners include two-time Olympic champions Robeisy Ramirez of Cuba and Claressa Shields of the United States, as well as France’s Olympic and world champion Tony Yoka, who in March was given a one-year suspended ban for reportedly missing four drugs tests in a 12-month period.

"This is one of the most important events for AIBA as it will give us a precious insight into the next wave of talented athletes ready to take the major step into elite-level boxing," AIBA interim President Gafur Rahimov said.

"We are looking forward to go to Budapest and, with the help of the LOC (Local Organising Committee), deliver another first-class tournament for the world’s boxing fans."

Zsolt Erdei, President of the Hungarian Boxing Association, added: "To host the 2018 Youth Women’s and Men’s World Championships is a great honour for Budapest and for the Hungarian Boxing Association.

"We will ensure that this Championships provide the highest stage for these brilliant young women and men.

"We are ready to show what Hungary is capable of in and out of the ring, and look forward to putting on a show worthy of the occasion."

The AIBA Youth World Championships are held biennially ©AIBA

The AIBA Youth World Championships are held on a biennial basis.

The 2016 event was hosted by Saint Petersburg in Russia.

Bulgaria’s capital Sofia staged the event in 2014, while there were editions in Yerevan in Armenia in 2012 and Baku in Azerbaijan in 2010.

Budapest remains the favourite to host the 2019 SportAccord Summit.

The date and place of the next statutory General Assembly of the Global Association of International Sports Federations (GAISF) was due to be confirmed during the body’s 2018 General Assembly in Bangkok last month, thus confirming the hosts of next year’s SportAccord Summit.

But GAISF President Patrick Baumann revealed it remains a secret and that another couple of weeks are needed before an announcement can be made.

This has still not happened.