The next generation of boxing talent is ready to show what it can do at the International Boxing Association (AIBA) Women’s and Men’s Youth World Championships in Budapest that is due to start in the 5,000-capacity Duna Arena tomorrow and runs to the end of the month.

Home hopes will be high for Attila Bernáth, competing in the men’s 49 kilograms category, given his stylish victory earlier this year at the European Boxing Confederation (EUBC) Youth Championships, where he took a step higher up the podium than he had managed the year before.

Like Bernáth, England’s Ivan Hope Price finally got the gold in the EUBC European Youth Championships in 2018, after his second place the previous year, and the British boxer will be looking for another prestigious gold in Budapest in the 52kg category.

Russia’s Ruslan Kolesnikov was EUBC European Youth champion in 2017 and 2018 at 81kg and will be looking to continue his impressive trajectory as he pushes for a Tokyo 2020 place.

Uzbekistan’s strong team will include 2018 Asian Youth champion and 2017 Asian Youth silver medalist Abdumalik Khalokov, one to watch in the 56kg class.

Thailand’s Atichai Phoemsap was selected as the best boxer of the 2018 Asian Confederation Youth Boxing Championships after his gold-medal performance there, and he will be looking for another top performance in the 60kg category in the Hungarian capital.

America's Otha Jones was impressive in his Pan American Youth championships earlier this year as he came back home with the AMBC gold medal and he can afford to be confident in Budapest as he enters the 64kg class.

Jones will be a key figure in what looks like another strong United States team.

As will be Heaven Garcia.

Having taken up boxing aged eight, Garca has already earned junior and youth titles, and will be one of the main points of interest in the Championships, fighting at 51kg.

The cream of young talent will be on show at the Women’s and Men’s Youth World Championships in Budapest ©AIBA

"I am expecting to be competitive in this championship," she told AIBA.

"It won’t be easy at all!

"I expect to come out victorious with a gold medal, but I know I have to move ahead step by step.

"I lost to Kazakhstan’s Zhansaya Abdraimova in the AIBA Women’s Youth World Boxing Championships Guwahati 2017, therefore I would say she could be my main rival in Budapest."

Indian southpaw Nitu won the AIBA Youth Women’s World Championships in Guwahati and her form in the 48kg class indicate she could win another title here.

Jessica Triebelova is one of Slovakia’s biggest hopes at this year’s AIBA Youth World Championships, fighting in the 57kg class.

The two-time EUBC European Women’s Junior champion in 2016 and 2017, won the EUBC European Youth Championships this year with some memorable performances.

Just like Triebelova, England’s Caroline Dubois has twice the title of EUBC European Women’s Junior champion in 2016 and 2017 and won the EUBC European Youth Championships this year.

Her consistency will serve her well as she steps into the ring in the 60kg category.

Russia’s Anastasia Shamonova has won at 75kg in the AIBA Youth and Junior World Championships.

Having also won two EUBC European Women’s Youth Championships in 2017 and 2018, she is a hugely impressive leader of the Russian team in Hungary.