Israel’s Linoy Ashram celebrated overall victory at the International Gymnastics Federation World Challenge Cup in Minsk.

Ashram achieved a world record score of 20.650 points in the clubs event at the Falcon Club in Belarus’ capital city, the highest since the rules were changed two years ago.

It set the 19-year-old up for the overall title as, despite an error in the ribbons event, she topped the standings on a tally of 77.800 points.

Russia’s Aleksandra Soldatova and defending champion Katsiaryna Halkina of Belarus won the silver and bronze medals respectively.

Ashram returned to the top of the standings in the clubs individual event, achieving a score of 20.250 points.

Soldatova finished as the runner-up on 19.600 points and Belarus’ Anastasia Salos third on 19.350.

Russia's Aleksandra Soldatova finished on the podium in several disciplines in Belarus' capital city ©Getty Images

There was a gold for Soldatova in the ribbon event, the Russian managing a total score of 18.600 points.

The podium was rounded off by Bulgaria’s Neviana Vladinova and Halkina, who scored 18.200 and 17.850 points respectively.

Home favourite Halkina topped the standings in the hoop event, being awarded a score of 19.750 points for her routine.

Soldatova again secured a medal, finishing second with 19.150 points, while Ukraine’s Vlada Nikolchenko was just 0.05 behind the Russian in third.

Russia’s Ekaterina Selezneva triumphed in the ball discipline, scoring 19.900 points.

She ended ahead of Salos and Ashram, who both scored 19.650 points.