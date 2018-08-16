Belarusian Katsiaryna Halkina will be hoping to use home advantage as she bids to defend her International Gymnastics Federation World Challenge Cup crown on home soil in Minsk this weekend.

The European all-around bronze medallist is among the favourites for victory at the rhythmic gymnastics event at the Falcon Club, which begins tomorrow and concludes on Sunday (August 19).

The 21-year-old, also a three-time World Championships medallist, is among around 200 entrants for the competition in the Belarusian capital, scheduled to host the second edition of the European Games next year.

"It is always very exciting to perform at home," she said.

"All my family and friends have the opportunity to come and cheer for me and it is a big responsibility."

Organisers have expressed confidence that the event in Minsk will be a success ©BGF

Halkina added: "I have stepped up a level.

"Every year must be better than the previous one."

Bulgaria have not sent a team to the event owing to injuries suffered by Teodora Alexandrova and Elena Bineva.

It has been suggested they have opted to instead focus on the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup finale in Kazan in Russia later this month.

The formidable Russian sister duo of Dina and Arina Averina, silver and gold medallists respectively at the European Championships in Guadalajara in Spain earlier this year, are also not in action.