Steps have been taken to form an Athletes' Commission at the Barbados Olympic Association (BOA).

Elite athletes from the past and present gathered at the Wildey Gymnasium to discuss forming the body.

"Great progress" was said to have been made with a charter for the Commission now needing to be drawn up.

Voting for the Commission Members can then proceed with a representative set to be picked to sit on the BOA Board.

Swimmer Martyn Forde is spearheading the plans to set up an Athletes' Commission in Barbados ©BOA

Martyn Forde, an Olympic swimmer from Barbados, has been spearheading the plans as interim chairman of the Commission.

"We are trying to create a new narrative for the athletes in Barbados because we have the Tokyo 2020 Olympics coming up and even beyond this," he said.

"This is a time for us to re-brand and create a story but in order to do that we need to have the athletes' voice represented to the Olympic Association and also to the International Olympic Committee and other sporting bodies."