The Barbados Olympic Association (BOA) held a sports lab for secondary school students as part of its Olympic Day celebrations.

The event took place at the BOA's headquarters in Wildey and had the theme of "the athlete as a role model".

It aimed to educate, engage and inspire young winners from the Barbados Secondary School Athletic Championships (BSSAC).

Around 13 athletes from the top four schools at this year's BSSAC competition attended the lab, which included talks from Olympians Akela Jones and Kierre Beckles, West Indies cricket captain, Jason Holder, and top Barbadian surfer, Chelsea Tuach.

Representatives from the US Embassy were also there to offer information and guidance to any students who want to go to college in America.

They explained the five major steps to studying in the United States, their research options, how to finance their studies, complete applications, apply for student visas and prepare for their departure.

Talks were given at the event by people including Olympian Akela Jones, left, and West Indies cricket captain Jason Holder, right ©BOA

The students themselves were then asked to give a presentation on any initiatives they think could be implemented in their schools.

"We thought that it was important for us to start engaging our young athletes and decided to use this sports lab to engage the champions of BSSAC, which is the biggest sport event at that age group in Barbados," said event coordinator and sport for development officer, Daneka Headley.

Student athlete from Queen's College Secondary school Kamille Gaskin-Griffith said the BOA should make the event bigger in future.

"This event taught me the steps I need to take and what I have to look at before I choose a university," she said.

"They should make it bigger and invite more students to participate because the more students who know and get involved, the better it will be for our society and country."