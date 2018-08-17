Don Knapp, chief executive of UniSport Australia, the governing body of university sport in the county, will step down from his role at the end of 2018, it has been announced.

Chair David Schmude revealed the news, saying Knapp’s decision will end a "remarkable career" dedicated to university sport.

"On behalf of the Board, staff, and all member universities, we owe Don our collective thanks and acknowledgment for his tireless dedication, integrity, and determination to build the value of university sport and elevate its position as a key component of the higher education experience," Schmunde said.

"As chief executive officer of UniSport since 2007, Don can take pride in strategically guiding the organisation and university sport sector through unprecedented periods of growth and transformational change."

Knapp’s achievements at UniSport include the introduction of the Student Services and Amenities Fee, banning alcohol sponsorship at UniSport events and introducing live streaming and Fox Sports coverage of UniSport nationals.

"Don’s commitment to domestic and international university sport programs has resulted in increased funding from the Australian Sports Commission [now Sport Australia]; securing the Regional University Sport Funding grant of AUD$10 million (£6 million/€6.5 million) from the Federal Government for 2007 to 2010," Schmude said.

"His diligent work to cement UniSport as the peak body governing university sport in Australia has strengthened partnerships with Sport Australia, the Australian Olympic Committee, Commonwealth Games Australia, the International University Sports Federation and Universities Australia."

This year's UniSport Nationals will be televised, after Knapp's Unisport Australia signed a deal with Fox Sports ©UniSport Australia

Knapp himself said that throughout his time at UniSport he had been accompanied by staff who "grasp opportunity when empowered".

"While I am not ready yet for retirement, it is time to conclude my full-time executive role," he said.

"I look forward to getting to many things I’ve been putting off for so long.

"Moreover, UniSport is in a great space and the organisation is ready for its next leap forward."

The UniSport Board will now begin a "comprehensive" search for a successor.

They revealed they hope to announce a new chief executive by early 2019.