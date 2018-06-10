Australian student-athletes and universities will now be promoted on a national stage after UniSport Australia agreed a deal with Fox Sports.

A broadcasting deal has been announced with both Fox Sports and Power Productions.

It means UniSport Nationals Div 1 and 2 will feature in five 90-minute television programmes in September and October.

UniSport chief executive Don Knapp said the new venture will showcase the breadth of university student-athlete talent across the country.

"Australian universities have experienced tremendous growth in sport programmes on campus, fueling desire by student-athletes and national sporting bodies for a high profile and quality national university sporting competition," he said.

"The opportunity to televise Nationals Div 1 and 2 is a product of the Nationals' increased alignment with National Sporting Organisations, its position in the dual career education and sport pathway, and the increased profile the event series is attracting."

Competition in the UniSport Nationals is expected to be very competitive ©UniSport

The UniSport Nationals is Australia's largest multi-sport event series for university student-athletes.

It enables student-athletes at 42 member universities to represent their university in a national competition.

The top two teams from each sport in the Div 2 competition are promoted to Div 1.

As part of the broadcast deal, the finals from Nationals Div 1 and 2 will be streamed through UniSport's website and social media.

It will also include coverage of the Aon Women’s Uni 7s finals and semi-finals in September.

