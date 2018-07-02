UniSport Australia has announced UniBank as the new presenting partner of the Nationals Div 1 and Div 2.

Like UniSport, UniBank is committed to the university sector, it is claimed.

It is their goal to create and deliver top-quality experiences to staff, students and graduates of Australian universities and their families.

These shared goals and commitment to members are said to make the partnership between UniBank and UniSport particularly gratifying.

"We are very excited we have been able to attract a major sponsor of the calibre of UniBank," UniSport chief executive Don Knapp said.

"Their partnership highlights the appeal of the new event model we’re transitioning towards.

"Both UniBank and UniSport Australia are exciting brands as evolving entities that support the university sector.

"There is certainly a desire to grow together.

"We support the values of UniBank - they have a 95 per cent customer satisfaction rate and they’re carbon neutral.

"There is a natural values alignment with UniSport."

UniSport Nationals provides the opportunity for students at UniSport Australia's 42 member universities to compete head-to-head in a number of national standard sporting competitions ©UniSport Australia

UniSport Nationals provides the opportunity for students at UniSport Australia's 42 member universities from across the country to compete head-to-head in a number of national standard sporting competitions.

The Nationals are comprised of our two flagship events, the UniSport Nationals Div 1 and 2, and a number of standalone competitions throughout the year, including Nationals Snow, T20 cricket, 3x3 basketball, triathlon, and others.

The UniSport Nationals Div 1 and 2 events will see more than 10,000 student-athletes head to the Gold Coast across the year to compete in 47 different sport competitions.

The Nationals Div 1 event brings the top 10 universities come together to compete against the best of the best to gain or retain their championship glory across the 33 competitions offered.

"We’re very pleased to be partnering with UniSport again this year, particularly since UniSport Australia’s new direction was launched for Nationals Div 1 and 2," Mike Lanzing, general manager of UniBank, said.

"The Nationals promise to be very competitive and UniBank is excited to be presenting partner for this new initiative."

The UniSport Nationals Div 1 and 2 are also supported by the Queensland Government, through Tourism and Events Queensland, and City of Gold Coast.

