World Curling Federation President Kate Caithness and International Ski Federation (FIS) secretary general Sarah Lewis were both invited by the Beijing Sports University (BSU) to speak to students in Chateauroux.

The students were taking part in the BSU Winter Sports Seminar taking place in the French city this week.

Particular focus was given to the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, including increasing "know-how" in order to develop a highly qualified workforce for the Games.

Lewis gave the participants insights into the FIS and discussed the skiing events on the Beijing 2022 programme.

She also explained the relationship between the FIS and the Beijing 2022 Organising Committee, as well as the "Get Into Snow Sports" programme which the Chinese Government hopes will result in 300 million new winter sport participants.

Both FIS President Gian Franco Kasper and Lewis were named as honorary professors of BSU at a ceremony in June of last year.

Discussions were held on developing a skilled workforce for Beijing 2022 ©Getty Images

Lewis also visited the Chinese capital last month to discuss the additions of new disciplines to the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic programme with organisers.

Ski jumping mixed team, freestyle skiing mixed team aerials and freeski big air for men and women were among FIS disciplines added by the International Olympic Committee along with snowboard cross mixed team.

Women's Nordic combined, Telemark skiing, snowboard Alpine mixed team parallel event and snowboard parallel slalom were proposed FIS events which were not added to the programme.

Beijing, host of the Summer Games in 2008, will become the first city to also stage the Winter Olympics.

The Games are scheduled to run between February 4 and 20.

The Winter Paralympics will follow between March 4 and 13.