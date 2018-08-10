Reigning champions the United States have beaten Australia 3-1 in their first match of the playoff round at the Women’s Softball World Championships in Japan as their main rivals, the hosts, dispatched Puerto Rico 7-0.

The Australian’s managed a home run with their first hit of the game by Stacy Porter at the ZOZO Marine Stadium in Chiba but a couple of defensive errors allowed the US to take the win.

Japan meanwhile, winners of the Championships in 2012 and 2014, thrashed Puerto Rico at the same venue.

Japan and the US, certainly the best sides in the competition, are now scheduled to play each-other tomorrow, with the winner claiming the first final spot.

Great Britain came from behind to beat the Philippines in the placement round ©WBSC

Elsewhere today, Mexico beat Italy 1-0 and Canada thrashed The Netherlands 8-1 in the play-off round, while in the placement round between the lesser teams another four matches were played.

Chinese Taipei beat Botswana 8-1 at the NASPA Stadium in Narita City and China beat South Africa 3-0 at the Zett.A.Ball Park in Ichihara City.

Back in the NASPA Stadium, Venezuela then beat New Zealand 4-0 and, over, in Ichihara Great Britain beat the Philippines 2-1.

Tomorrow the final playoff and placement round matches are due to take place before the gold and bronze medal matches on Sunday (August 12).