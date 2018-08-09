Hosts Japan beat Australia in a battle of the Group B heavyweights to complete an unbeaten group stage at the Women's Softball World Championship.

The Japanese were too strong for their Oceanian opponents at the Akitsu Stadium in Narashino City.

They triumphed 6-1 to ensure a sixth successive win.

Australia still comfortablly progressed in second place in the group.

Canada and Italy will also progress to the playoff round in third and fourth places.

New Zealand were among other winners today

Defending champions United States led the way in Group A along with Puerto Rico, Mexico and The Netherlands.

The Dutch thrashed South Africa 11-1 today to ensure their progression.

Great Britain also beat Venezuela 5-2 today to seal sixth place in Group B.

New Zealand also beat Philippines 2-0 in Group A.

Playoff action is due to begin tomorrow.