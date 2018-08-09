The International Judo Federation (IJF) signed a contract in Venezuela to launch a new schools project in the South American country.

The world governing body penned the deal in Caracas alongside the Venezuelan Olympic Committee and the Venezuelan Judo Federation (FJV).

It is hoped the schools initiative will now lead to the nation producing more star judoka.

The aim is for more judoka to emerge to represent Venezuela ©IJF

"I would like to thank Mr. Marius Vizer [IJF President] for this support of the Judo Schools Project, the Ministry and the NOC for helping to introduce this programme in 20 schools in 20 different regions covering almost all country," FJV President Katiuska Santaella, an Atlanta 1996 Olympian who won the 1995 Central American and Caribbean Championships, said.

IJF Academy director Envic Galea also welcomed the link-up.

"I would like to thank the sports authorities for the support they are giving Venezuelan judo and I thank the President Ms. Santaella for her leadership in bringing this course together at such a good timing, when the newly qualified coaches could give their services in the 20 regions, introducing judo in schools," he said.