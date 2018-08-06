Austria's Peter Penz and Georg Fischler, silver medallists in the luge doubles at the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics, have announced the end of their 15-year competitive career.

But the 2012 European champions, who also earned bronze in the team relay in South Korea in February, will remain involved with luge, according to the Austrian Luge Association (ÖRV).

Penz is set to become a coach while Fischler will help the ÖRV with its preparations for the forthcoming season.

He also hopes to start training as a police officer by the end of the year.

Penz and Fischler have spent the last 15 years as a doubles duo, winning four World Championship medals in the doubles and two with the team.

Austria's Peter Penz and Georg Fischler, en-route to luge doubles silver at the Pyeongchang 2018 Olympics, have announced their retirement ©Getty Images

At their home World Championships last year in Innsbruck, they took silver shortly after Fischler had been forced to take a break for a week due to a bout of myocardial disease.

At the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics the duo failed to win a medal despite being in third place at the halfway point.

But a year later they returned to Sochi and claimed silver in the European Championships.